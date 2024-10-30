Prince William makes first statement after Prince Harry 'olive branch'

Prince William released a new video message after he offered an olive branch to his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

On October 30, the Prince of Wales made a huge announcement related to his upcoming two-part documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, on social media.

Kensington Palace issued a statement, which reads, "Tune in to @ITV and @itvxofficial at 9pm tonight for the first episode of 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.'"

"The two-part documentary follows the first year of @Homewardsuk, our ambitious five-year programme aiming to show that it is possible to end homelessness."

It is important to note that William's new comments came after he seemingly gave a sweet nod to the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020.

Despite their estranged relationship, the future King mentioned his brother while recalling a childhood memory during a conversation in the trailer of his docuseries.

William first said that he has taken "inspiration and guidance" from his late mother Princess Diana for his passion project related to homelessness.

Moreove, he said, "She took Harry and I both there - I must have been about 11, I think probably... Maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before."

Notably, William's decision to mention Harry is dubbed 'surprising' as the two brothers have not been on talking terms for over the years.