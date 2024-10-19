Balochistan's Duki witnesses mass exodus of colliers after Oct 11 attack

Workers at a coalmine dig the sedimentary rock with pick axes. —Reuters/ File

QUETTA: Since October 11 terrorist attack on coal mines in Duki district of Balochistan, more than 40,000 labourers have returned to their home towns.



The labour association said that the workers left Duki because they felt themselves vulnerable here. As per reports, the mine owners have not paid the workers their dues as well.

This comes a week after 20 miners were killed on October 11 when unidentified armed men attacked coal mines with rockets in Duki district.

The outlaws had assembled the miners at one place and opened fire at them. Police had said the assailants used hand grenades and rockets in the attack.



The owner of the coal mines, District Chairman Haji Khairullah Nasir, had said that there were ten coal mines located in the area where the attackers not only carried out an assault but also set the mining machinery on fire.

The association said around 50,000 non-local labourers would work in more than 1,200 mines in the district. They used to supply nearly 150 trucks loaded with coal to Sindh, Punjab and other cities of Balochistan.

The labour association said suspension of the coal supply had affected the industrial production in the country.

As per the association, the volume of coal reserves was more than 250 million tonnes in Balochistan, where 80,000 workers worked in 2600 coal mines.

It said that the Balochistan government had announced a compensation of Rs1.5 million each for families of the workers killed in the Duki terrorist attack. However, the 21 labourers killed in the attack, including six hailing from Afghanistan, did not get the compensation, it maintained.