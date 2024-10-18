In a major development, the special parliamentary committee — comprising government and opposition members — on Friday "unanimously" approved the draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment.
The development comes after the special committee formed to debate the contentious judicial package met under the chairmanship of PPP lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday.
Speaking to the reporters, Shah said the draft would be presented in the federal cabinet meeting tomorrow for approval.
"The draft has been approved unanimously," he said adding that the committee has also agreed on allowing overseas Pakistanis to contest the elections.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
Police use tear gas to disperse students; protests take place in Dhoke Gangal area
"Govt members said they would not vote even if they are disqualified," says Gohar
Atmosphere was "cordial" right from time Jaishankar landed in Pakistan to when he departed, says Geeta Mohan
Sessions of the Senate and National Assembly have also been convened today
Supreme Court dismisses petitions after petitioners' request
Sajid Tareen says he's trying to ensure BNP-M senators don't come under pressure for constitutional tweaks