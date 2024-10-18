PPP leader Khursheed Shah presiding a meeting of the Special Committee on the constitutional amendments in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/@S_KhursheedShah

In a major development, the special parliamentary committee — comprising government and opposition members — on Friday "unanimously" approved the draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment.



The development comes after the special committee formed to debate the contentious judicial package met under the chairmanship of PPP lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, Shah said the draft would be presented in the federal cabinet meeting tomorrow for approval.

"The draft has been approved unanimously," he said adding that the committee has also agreed on allowing overseas Pakistanis to contest the elections.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

