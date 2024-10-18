Buckingham Palace shares delightful video as King Charles heads to Australia

Buckingham Palace released an important video message as King Charles headed to Australia without his wife Queen Camilla.

The official social media account of the royal family shared a throwback video of the late Queen Elizabeth II from her historic tour to Australia 70 years ago.

Alongside magical video clips, the statement reads, "70 years ago, in 1954, Queen Elizabeth II became the first reigning British Sovereign to visit Australia."

"Tomorrow, The King will arrive for his own first visit as Sovereign, accompanied by Queen Camilla."



"During the visit, The King will follow in his mother’s footsteps - seven decades on - by addressing Parliament in Canberra."

The Palace mentioned that the footage used in the video was taken from the British Film Institute.



It is important to mention that the monarch has departed for Australia after being photographed at Heathrow Airport.

King Charles will join Queen Camilla in Singapore and from there, the royal are expected to arrive in Sydney for an official welcome on Friday night.