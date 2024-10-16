Imran Khan out of much-hyped Oxford chancellor's race

Former prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been ruled out of the race for the University of Oxford's chancellor, it emerged on Wednesday.



Around 40 candidates have been listed as those whose candidacies have been approved.



Khan, a former prime minister, had submitted his papers for the post, but as he is imprisoned, a leading UK legal firm had pointed out that he was ineligible for Oxford Chancellorship as per the university's regulations.

The university, after publishing the list, said: "In the first round of voting, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose. The top 5 candidates will go on to a second round, to take place during the Week 6 of Michaelmas Term (week commencing 18 November)."

It added that the convocation will be asked to elect a new chancellor in Michaelmas term.

To make this election accessible to its global community of colleagues and alumni, the election will be held online.

"The first round of voting will take place during Week 3 of Michaelmas Term (week commencing 28 October). No further voter registrations are possible at this time."

The development comes a day after a King’s Counsel at UK’s leading law firm Matrix Chambers opined that former prime minister is not eligible for Oxford chancellorship.

"Hugh Southey, King's Counsel at Matrix Chambers in London said: “In my opinion, Mr. Khan is unlikely to be eligible to be a candidate in light of one of his criminal convictions."

Policy advocacy group Beltway Grid said that it analysed the legal opinion by the King’s Counsel Hugh Southey of the Matrix Chambers about Oxford’s Chancellor elections.

Beltway Grid said that Hugh Southey’s statement has brought attention to the legal aspects of Khan’s candidacy, raising concerns about how the university might navigate its legal obligations.

"Southey, a distinguished legal figure called to the bar in 1996 and awarded Silk in 2010, has a wealth of experience in high-profile cases, including those brought before the UK Supreme Court. His involvement underscores the importance of adhering to legal standards in this election."

It said that Khan's candidacy is being examined in light of Regulation 7(d) of Oxford’s Council Regulations 8 of 2002 and Section 178 of the Charities Act 2011.

These regulations establish criteria for those serving as trustees, including requirements for honesty and transparency.

Given his legal history, questions have arisen as to whether Khan meets these requirements.

Specifically, this falls under the ‘fit and proper person’ test, a standard enforced by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs to evaluate trustee suitability, may be another relevant factor.

Legal experts are considering whether Khan’s candidacy aligns with the standards required for this prestigious role.