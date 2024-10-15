Nina Dobrev’s ex Austin Stowell clarifies dating ‘300 people’ joke

Nina Dobrev's ex Austin Stowell clears the air about his relationship status

Austin Stowell is in a relationship, but not with who fans are thinking him to be.



In an interview with People, the Bridge of Spies actor revealed that he is putting his work above his love life at the moment, as he gets ready for his new role as a young "Leroy Jethro Gibbs" in NCIS: Origins.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series to the famous CBS show NCIS, which casted Mark Harmon in the role.

“I'm in a relationship with a TV show,” Stowell said about dedicating all his love to the hundreds of people working on the cast and crew.

“I am here Monday through Friday. Remember those 300 people that I was telling you about? They are all my boyfriends and girlfriends,” he added.

On a more practical and personal note, the actor is single currently, but when he does start looking for a partner, the things that’s going to matter the most to him is “kindness.”

“I think the way that someone treats someone on the street,” Stowell continued, “you can really learn a lot about them in those moments.”

Stowell dated Nina Dobrev for seven months before the couple split ways in February 2016.