Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi ahead of SCO meeting

LAHORE: In order to maintain law and order during the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for about one week.

Exercising the authority vested under Section 144, the Punjab government announced to prohibit any form of gathering, rally, sit-in, protest, pillion riding, aerial fire, pigeon flying and use of drones or laser lights in the metropolis from October 10 to 17.

This came as part of Pakistan's efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level summit. Islamabad is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting next week with major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting the country.

The Punjab government said it took this decision on the district administration’s request to ensure security of people, installations, buildings and thwart any potential threat or untoward activity.



Meanwhile, the federal government has deployed Pakistan Army's troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution, to ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the SCO summit.

The meeting of the SCO — which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia — is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

A day ago, officials also announced the closure of marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes for a period of five days — October 12 to 16 — in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Additionally, notices were issued to traders and hotel owners by the police, warning that any violations will result in penalties.