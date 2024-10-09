CM Maryam seeks climate diplomacy with India to combat smog challenge

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses inaugural ceremony of “CM Climate Leadership Development Internship programme” on October 9, 2024. — Geo News/YouTube/screengrab

As part of her efforts to combat challenge of smog in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday called for initiating climate diplomacy with India.

“The effects of smog are the same on both sides, so Pakistan and Indian Punjab should launch start similar measures to eliminate it. Smog will end not by merely pressing a button, rather by undertaking collective efforts,” she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of “CM Climate Leadership Development Internship programme”.

Lahore remains one of the most polluted cities of the world as the main reason for the spread of smog in the mega city was the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab.



Addressing the event, the chief minister said that they were monitoring the smoke emitting vehicles and issuing fitness certificates.

Stressing the need for effective measures, CM Maryam said that the smog could not be controlled by merely “pressing a button”.

She highlighted her efforts for the environment and said that the PML-N government activated the environment department.

Firing a fresh salvo at the PTI in the backdrop of the former ruling party’s recent attempt to stage protest in Islamabad and Lahore, the Punjab chief minister said that they failed to spread “political smog” in the country.



CM Maryam blasted the Imran Khan-founded party for what she said promoting the culture of protests and agitation in the cash-strapped country.



She accused the former ruling party of using the KP government resources for the protest and said: “Government employees and official vehicles were brought [to stage protest in Islamabad].

“PTI’s agenda is to create chaos,” she said, asking what the opposition party was showing to the world.

“Neither they work nor let others do their work,” the Punjab chief minister said while raising questions over the performance of the KP government.

“We will not let the country fall come what may,” she added. The chief minister also slammed the PTI’s “Billion Tree Tsunami” project.