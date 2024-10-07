SCO summit: Govt announces 3-day public holiday in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting next week.
Public holiday will be observed in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on October 14, 15, and 16 to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 23rd SCO CHG, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
