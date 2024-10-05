Duchess Sophie makes history with inspiring chat to astronauts on ISS

Duchess of Edinburgh to appear on CBeebies’ bedtime story for World Sight Day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, a newly appointed patron of GirlGuiding, made a significant impact during her visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey today, October 5, where she spoke with the International Space Station.

This engagement aimed to promote the involvement of girls and young women in STEM fields.

Sophie’s visit comes just days after she was announced as the patron of GirlGuiding, continuing the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who held the role since 1953.

As the King undergoes cancer treatment and the Princess of Wales focuses on her recovery, the Duchess, who officially joined the Royal Family in 1999, has stepped up to take on important royal duties.

Last month, Sophie completed nearly 40 engagements, a notable increase from the 18 she carried out in September 2023.

Her commitment to supporting the royal family and championing girls' involvement in STEM showcases her dedication to making a positive difference.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to make a special on-screen appearance next week on CBeebies’ Bedtime Story, coinciding with World Sight Day on October 10.

Known for her commitment to supporting the sight loss community and combating avoidable blindness, Sophie will read Specs for Rex, a charming tale about a little lion reluctant to wear his new glasses to school.

In the trailer for the episode, the Duchess emphasizes the importance of eye care, stating, "Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly.

World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not."

Sophie’s involvement marks her as the second royal to appear on the beloved BBC program.

As a mother to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex her heartfelt message highlights the significance of eye health for children and adults alike, making this appearance both timely and meaningful.