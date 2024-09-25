Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to split before 2025: claims insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to split the relationship before 2025? Insider claims

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce may be headed for a split, possibly before Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The shocking claims were made by betting site Online Betting Guide (OLBG) last week, reporting a 25 percent chance the lovebirds will part ways.

Breakup speculations between the popstar and the NFL athlete intensified after singer was a no-show at Travis' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22.

The rumour mill began few weeks ago when an alleged breakup contract of the couple surfaced, which was later pronounced ‘fabricated’ and ‘false’ by Travis’ PR team.



A footage from the game night went viral, as Travis appeared downcast seemingly missing the presence of his girlfriend in the bleachers.

Following the viral video clip, many fans sympathised with the player.

Moreover, the Cruel Summer singer's absence from her boyfriend's drama series, Grotesquerie, premiere night on September 23, further raised eyebrows over the status of their relationship, with many fans fearing the pair may have split.

Although, not all is bad in OLBG’s predictions for the lovebirds. It stated that there is an 11 percent chance of the couple to tying the knot before 2025,

Citing a Life & Style magazine insider, Taylor and Travis are already planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, neither Travis nor Taylor have made any comments on any possible marriage plans.