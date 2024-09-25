Selena Gomez puts foot down amid maternity trolls: 'That's who I am'

Selena Gomez claps back at maternity trolls

Selena Gomez is clapping back at trolls after she opened up about her mental health and fertility problems.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who previously made a shocking revelation about carrying her own children, appeared at a Women in Film dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 19.

Delivering a ‘powerful’ message in response to online trolls, the Love On hitmaker could be heard saying, "I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help — that is not shameful."

The former Disney star unapologetically admitted to having fertility problems as she went on to add, "So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. F**k off. That’s what my life is. That’s who I am.

"I really want to be an advocate for women, and that’s why I share; that’s why I like to be honest, because everybody’s going through something,” she concluded.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star is currently dating her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco, amid recent speculation about a potential engagement.