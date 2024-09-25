'Protective' Justin Bieber offers advice to 'underage' Billie Eilish amid Diddy arrest

Justin Bieber weighs in on 'protecting' Billie Eilish amid Diddy arrest

Justin Bieber is weighing in on his decision to ‘protect’ underage Billie Eilish from the struggles of music industry.

The Sorry singer, who has been devastated following Sean Diddy’s arrest for alleged sex trafficking, was recently spotted expressing his fears for the Ocean Eyes singer in a resurfaced video.

Justin was signed to the record label of Sean’s protégé, Usher as a minor and his previous interview with Apple Music proves his stance on starting out young.

He told the outlet back in 2020, "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second.”

Meanwhile, he said of Eilish, who was just 18 at the time of the interview, "I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."

In addition, the Baby singer also offered his sincere advice to the two-time Academy Award winner, promising to be a role model and support for Billie in times of need.

He added, "If she ever needs me I'm gonna be here for her. I'm just a call away."

Justin also confessed about “living in this shame” with “all this sort of stuff with my past.”

This comes shortly after Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering over the years, leaving a lasting impression on Bieber’s mental health.