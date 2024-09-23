FIA arrests three Afghan women for using fake documents to travel abroad

Afghan refugees arrive at a repatriation centre in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, on November 3, 2023. —PPI

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration authorities on Monday arrested three Afghan women at the Karachi airport for trying to go to Germany on counterfeit documents.

"The arrested pax have been identified as Zahra Sultani, Mehria Rehmani and Aziza Mohammadi," said the immigration officials.

They said medical and business documents of all three women were forged, adding that a case was lodged against the suspects and they were handed over to the anti-human trafficking circle for further legal action.

As per the officials, Aziza came to Pakistan on a medical visa. The documents furnished by her apparently showed she had been admitted to a hospital for treatment in Islamabad between April 27 and May 20, 2024. While, upon investigation, it was revealed that she never visited Pakistan since obtaining her passport, the immigration authorities said.

Similarly, documents with Mehria, who arrived in the country on a business visa, insisted that she was on a business trip to Pakistan with her spouse Iqbal Hakimi. When inquired about her husband, the woman claimed she was unmarried and knew no one named Iqbal Hakimi, the FIA officials added.

They said, as per documents provided by Zahra, she arrived in Pakistan on September 2 with a female patient, Marman Parveen, as an attendant.

Investigation revealed that she deceptively took a Pakistani visa pretending to be the patient’s attendant.

It should be noted that the immigration authorities at the Karachi airport recently arrested at least nine other such foreigners going abroad on forged documents.