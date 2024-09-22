Paris Hilton pays sweet birthday tribute to childhood BFF Nicole Richie

The iconic duo recently confirmed the reboot of their hit show, 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton is showering her longtime best friend, Nicole Richie, with love as she turns 43.



The reality TV star, 43, marked the occasion by sharing a heartwarming video tribute for Richie on Instagram. The tribute celebrated the iconic duo’s decades-long friendship, which has come full circle with the upcoming reboot of their show, The Simple Life.

“Nicole and I are having so much fun together,” Paris shared in the voiceover, adding, “It feels like we’re teenagers again every time we’re together. It’s just laughing every second. Happy Birthday, Bill. Love, Sill.”

The video featured a mix of nostalgic clips from The Simple Life and more recent moments of the duo. Iconic throwbacks showed them dressed as Sonic employees, laughing on a bus, and rocking matching flight attendant outfits. The newer footage captured their close bond, including a toast with Sonic drinks and walking arm-in-arm in glamorous black dresses in front of the Saban Theatre marquee that read, “Paris & Nicole: The Encore.”

“Happy Birthday to the Bill to my Sill… So many unforgettable memories together… Can’t wait everyone to see what we’re up to next,” the caption read, hinting at exciting things to come.

It was confirmed in May that the dynamic pair will reunite for a reboot of The Simple Life, with Paris teasing the new project as “iconic.”