David Beckham recalls sweet memory with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham cherishes sweet memory with wife Victoira Beckham

David Beckham recently won the hearts of his fans by showering praise on his wife Victoria Beckham.

On September 19, David revealed that it was "love at first sight" with the fashion designer during a conversation with People magazine.

The former footballer shared that the minute he saw his Victoria he knew that she was the one.

The 49-year-old athlete added, "Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming."

"Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So, it's again the gift that kept on giving," he continued.

Moreover, David added that his wife Victoria, has always inspired him to look great and wants him to feel good about everything.

For the unversed, David and Victoria got married on July 4, 1999 and share four children, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, Romeo Beckham, 22, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Beckham, 13.

Notably, the power couple recently celebrated their silver jubilee on July 3.

Taking to Instagram, the Wannabe singer and the former striker shared a sweet picture on the occasion of their 25th anniversary where the two were seen wearing the same outfit as they wore for their reception photoshoot back in 1999.