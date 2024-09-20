Princess Beatrice makes one request to Prince Andrew on wedding day: 'would you mind'

[Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020

In a new royal series, Princess Beatrice is depicted asking Prince Andrew to step aside during her wedding photos.



When Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, the official photographs only included the newlyweds, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip. Notably absent were her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York.

This decision came just eight months after Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview, where he addressed his association with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to the end of his royal duties.

The series, A Very Royal Scandal, which premiered on Amazon Prime the previous day, portrays the events leading up to and following the interview.

In one scene, Beatrice is seen posing for photos with Edoardo outside the All Saints Chapel in Windsor. Initially, her parents, portrayed by Michael Sheen and Claire Rushbrook, stand beside the couple.

However, Beatrice politely asks her father to step aside, signaling her wish for a more intimate photo with her grandparents.

Beatrice, played by Honor Swinton Byrne, said: "Daddy, would you mind stepping aside just for this next?

"We're going to take an official picture with Granny and Grandpa. Is that alright?"

Andrew fumbled over his words then responded: "No, no, no. Ab... absolutely," to which Beatrice replied: "Great."

Photo credits: GB News

Michael Sheen’s portrayal of Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal includes a poignant moment where he walks away to melancholic music, underscoring the emotional intensity of the scene.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding is a recurring theme throughout the series, originally planned for May 29, 2020, at the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed and held on July 17 in a small, intimate gathering at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor.

Given the timing of Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview in November 2019, many at the time speculated that the fallout from the scandal would overshadow Beatrice’s wedding.

The series touches on this frequently, even suggesting that Beatrice considered calling off the ceremony. Despite the challenges, Beatrice and Edoardo have now been happily married for four years and are parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.



