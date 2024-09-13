Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi, other cities

The Sindh government on Thursday imposed a five-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other cities with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi— the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban would remain intact till September 17 in connection with Chup Tazia and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Besides Karachi, the ban will also be in place in Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur, read the notification.
The ban has been imposed on the recommendation of the Sindh police chief to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident during the processions of Chup Tazia and celebrations of the 12th Rabiul Awwal.
The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.
It is pertinent to mention here that Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Last week, a public holiday was announced by the federal government on September 17 (Tuesday) on account of the 12th Rabi ul Awal Eid Milad un Nabi.
