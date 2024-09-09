King Charles running out of time and tolerance for Prince Andrew

King Charles considers radical solutions for Prince Andrew’s security.

King Charles is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his younger brother, Prince Andrew, as he grapples with the ongoing issue of his living arrangements.

Despite retiring from official royal duties nearly five years ago, the Duke of York remains in the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Following the revocation of his security by the Home Office, the King has been footing the bill for Andrew's protection, which costs an estimated £3 million annually.

In addition to this, he also provides a living allowance for his brother.

However, royal insiders reveal that the 75-year-old monarch is running out of patience and is determined to find a resolution to these pressing issues.



The King is said to be considering two potential solutions to the ongoing issue of Prince Andrew's living arrangements.

One option would require Andrew to cover the costs of his own security and income.

However, given that his only source of income is a modest navy pension, this scenario appears unlikely.

The second, and seemingly more feasible, option under consideration is relocating Andrew to Frogmore Cottage—the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Frogmore Cottage, which falls within the Windsor security cordon, would allow King Charles to continue supporting his brother while addressing the security concerns.

A source told the Times, "It is now two years into the King’s reign and he wants the matter settled."