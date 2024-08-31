Sindh, including Karachi, braces for torrents as Cyclone Asna draws near

A screenshot shows a severe weather system intensifies into Cyclone Asna along Sindh coast on August 30, 2024. — PMD

KARACHI: Residents of Sindh, including Karachi, are bracing for more torrential rains after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a deep depression — currently about 120km southeast of the port city — has intensified into Cyclone Asna. The storm is moving towards the Arabian Sea along the province’s coast.



According to an advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued at 10:44pm tonight, the Cyclonic Storm “ASNA” over northeast Arabian Sea off Sindh coast has moved westward during past 6 hours and now lies at about 120km south of Karachi and 180 southwest of Thatta.

“The system is likely keep moving initially west-northwestwards and then west-southwestwards,” the advisory stated.

Under its influence, the PMD said, rain-thundershowers with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds was likely in Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh till August 31.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for the districts of Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar in Balochistan until September 1.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rains may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas along the Makran coast.

Such torrential rains may trigger pluvial flood or inundation in low lying areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

It may also cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and local nullahs and streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

Sea conditions are likely to remain “rough/very rough” with squally winds of 60-70 Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into sea till August 31 and those of Balochistan till September 1st.

“PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly. The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast through PMD advisory,” the statement added.

On the other hand, PMD Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan — while addressing a presser — said that the cyclone namely Asna brewed off the Karachi-Gwadar coast which may result in heavy rainfalls after hitting western coastal areas.

"Cyclones usually advance from sea to land but Asna's advancement is vice versa [...] It will intensify into a hurricane whose impacts will be seen in the next week," he added.

"Our country is receiving more than usual downpours due to this cyclone. Upper areas of the country will experience more rain from September 2 to 4."

Mehar predicted that the weather conditions would improve in southern areas after two days.

Light showers in parts of Karachi

The port city has not yet witnessed any serious impacts of the cyclonic storm near to its coast as some parts received light showers since Friday morning.

According to the Met Department, Surjani and PAF Faisal Base received 2mm of rainfall on Friday while 1mm of rain was recorded in Saddar, PAF Masroor Base, Old Airport and Met Complex. Lowest downpour was recorded at 0.4mm at Jinnah Terminal.

Authorities on toes

In light of the cyclone alert issued by the PMD and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had instructed all relevant departments, including the administration and the municipal bodies, to heighten their responsiveness to potential disasters.

Additionally, all hospitals have been directed to enhance their management and ensure the attendance of their staff.

Furthermore, the chief minister also directed the Fisheries department to issue instructions for fishermen and ordered the Irrigation department to monitor the dams of rivers, canals and other water passages.

On late Thursday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged the citizens to avoid “unnecessary movement” amid heavy rain forecast.

Taking to X, Murtaza pointed out that it has been raining since last three days and in the next few hours, it is expected that "there will be heavier rainfall with strong winds".

"I would urge the residents of Karachi especially bike riders to avoid unnecessary movement. Stay safe everyone & in case of any emergency call 1339," he wrote.