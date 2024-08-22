Ashanti, Nelly give birth to first baby together after reconciliation

Ashanti and Nelly become new parents

Ashanti and Nelly are now parents to a baby together.



According to what Ashanti’s spokesperson confirmed to People on Wednesday, the longtime couple gave birth to their first baby together on July 18.

The name was picked by Nelly “with a lot of pride,” and the “proud and happy parents are so in love” as per what son Kareem Kenkaide Hayes told Entertainment Tonight.

“Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time,” the new mother opened up.

“Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling.”

Ashanti even took to Instagram to share a postpartum mirror selfie with her followers on Friday.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like. … I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby,” she further added.

Ashanti and Nelly first bonded at a Grammy Awards press conference in 2003. They have collaborated on songs including "Body on Me," "This Lil' Game We Play," and other hits.

The couple dated for ten years before splitting up in 2013, but last year there were rumours that they were back together.

In September 2023, Nelly, 49, confirmed that he was seeing Ashanti, 43, in what was described as a "surprised" reconciliation that was not "planned."