Schools in Islamabad to remain closed today

The Islamabad district administration has decided to keep all the public and private educational institutions closed on Thursday.



The capital administration made the decision in view of a scheduled jalsa of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a protest call by a religious party.

The PTI has announced holding jalsa in the federal capital today (Thursday) despite the revocation of the non-objection certificate (NOC) that was granted earlier to the Imran Khan-founded party.



In a statement, the interior ministry said that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the students in the federal capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal said that the district administration had cancelled the notification, but “we haven’t cancelled the jalsa”. “A peaceful political struggle is our constitutional and legal right.”

The district administration revoked the NOC granted to PTI on the “report of district intelligence committee,” according to an official statement.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa. The session also reviewed the NOC, granted by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the meeting, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi pointed out the security concerns due to multiple events.

Citing strict security concerns, the administration noted that the Bangladesh cricket team is in Islamabad, adding that it is difficult to control the crowd of a jalsa.

“A few days ago, some protesters also reached the Supreme Court building,” it said, adding that in such circumstances, permission to hold public rallies cannot be given.

Imran Khan, who was removed as prime minister via a parliamentary vote in 2022, had "decided" to hold a public rally in the federal capital on August 22 following a prolonged struggle to hold a power show in Islamabad.