Anti-terrorism court exonerates Bushra Bibi in May 9 violence cases

Bushra Bibi signs a surety bond for a bail in various cases at the Registrar's Office at the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been discharged by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi in 12 cases related to the May 9, 2023, violent protests.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif on Tuesday in which he rejected the prosecution's plea seeking physical remand of the former first lady in the May 9 cases.

The hearing was also attended by investigation officers of the May 9 cases.

At the outset of the hearing, defence counsels gave arguments regarding Bushra's physical remand, whereas, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was represented by her counsel Salman Safdar.





More to follow...