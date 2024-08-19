King Charles mulls stepping in for Prince Harry to clear misunderstanding

King Charles and Prince Harry are caught in a tricky dilemma as the Duke of Sussex moves ahead in his legal battles in the UK.

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to return to his home country with his wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, only when he receives, what Duke deems as appropriate protection.

The monarch is growing frustrated with the legal battles of his estranged son, which he believes to be a misunderstanding on Harry’s part, sources revealed to The Sunday Times.

“King Charles is frustrated by Harry’s legal battle to get round-the-clock protection in the UK,” the sources told the outlet.

The King finds the security dispute between Harry the Home Office “very tricky” which is a part of his government.

The insider also explained that the fact Harry believes his father controls security matters is actually incorrect.

“His Majesty’s son is suing His Majesty’s government, and that is very tricky for the King,” they said. “If they were to meet, there is a worry that son would lobby father because of the mistaken belief that the King has control over his security.”

The source continued, “For him not to have accepted the judgment of His Majesty’s government and courts is frustrating.”

Moreover, the King is avoiding intervening in the legal matters which will be “wholly inappropriate” since it has cost the taxpayer at least £500,000.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry's legal war with security will finally be resolved this time around.