Natalie A Baker appointed deputy chief of mission at US embassy in Islamabad

US Mission's Deputy Chief in Islamabad Natalie A Baker. — US Embassy website/File

Natalie A Baker has taken charge as the United States mission's deputy chief at the US Embassy in Pakistan — bringing a change in Washington's diplomatic leadership in Islamabad.



Before her latest appointment, Baker worked as the deputy chief of the mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Throughout her diplomatic career, she has served in various capacities such as Special Assistant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Consular Officer in Islamabad, and Cultural Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

With experience as the Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US Department of State's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, she holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University and is also a 2017 Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, National Defence University of the US.



From 2009-2011, the diplomat was posted as a Political and Economic Counsellor in Libya, as the bilateral relationship was normalising after a nearly 30-year pause. She remained in Libya until the Libyan Revolution forced the US Embassy to evacuate in February 2011.

Furthermore, Baker has also performed her duties as Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy in Kuwait where she worked with the Department of Defence to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.