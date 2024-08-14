1,200 students form a huge flag in Pakpattan. — APP

In a significant event, 1,200 students from Government High School in Pakpattan united to form an enormous human flag, spanning 9,600 square feet.



Talking to APP, Chief Digital Monitoring Officer, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that the students of Government High School Pakpattan participated in the creation of a human flag, a feat never before seen in the Sahiwal Division.

The event, organised in connection with Independence Day celebrations, was attended by key figures, including MPA Chaudhry Javed Ahmed, MPA Motiya Masood Khalid, and others.

Dressed in traditional Pakistani attire, the students stood together to form the giant flag, showcasing their commitment and love for the country.

Deputy Commissioner Sadia Meher expressed her pride in the students' performance. She emphasised that this display of unity and patriotism is exactly what Pakistan needs at this time.

The event was part of broader Independence Day celebrations across Punjab, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The success of the event was attributed to the hard work of the students, teachers, and particularly Dr Tabassum, who provided training and guidance to ensure the flag was formed correctly.

In her address, Meher acknowledged the efforts of the education department officials and teachers who contributed to making the event a success.

She highlighted the importance of fostering a sense of national pride and unity among the younger generation, as seen in this impressive display.