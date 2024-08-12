Met Office forecasts light rain in Karachi today

KARACHI: In continuity with the intermittent drizzle and light showers that Karachi has been experiencing for more than a week with occasional gaps, the port city may see another spell of light rain on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.
The PMD said that the temperature may soar to a maximum of 30-32 °C today, after it plummeted as low as 26.5 °C.
The department noted that humidity level in the air was 92%. While, it stated that, speed of the wind blowing from the west ranged from 14 to 24 kilometers per hour in the morning.
Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the weather was expected to remain pleasant throughout the week, as intermittent drizzling and light rain may continue to hit the city.
He also forecast another spell of monsoon rain in Sindh, beginning on August 18. Under the monsoon system, he said, various parts of Sindh may receive downpours.
Karachi’s Mauripur Road, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Rashid Minhas Road, Sharea Faisal, Korangi and their adjacent areas received the light rain early Sunday morning as well, turning the weather pleasant.
The Met Office on August 8 said that strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in various parts of the country till August 12.
"If high court does not want to do inquiry, then it should simply refuse," says Shah Faisal Uthmankhel
Muzzammil Aslam demands new National Finance Commission award and KP's due share according to it
Department's special secretary seeks details of cars bought in 23 years within 12 days
"Four khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops," says ISPR
Sources say PML-N and PPP agreed on changing incumbent Sindh governor
Flash floods, landlsides likely to strike districts of Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says authority