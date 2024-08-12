Met Office forecasts light rain in Karachi today

People travelling on a road during rain in Karachi on August 2, 2024. —Online

KARACHI: In continuity with the intermittent drizzle and light showers that Karachi has been experiencing for more than a week with occasional gaps, the port city may see another spell of light rain on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The PMD said that the temperature may soar to a maximum of 30-32 °C today, after it plummeted as low as 26.5 °C.

The department noted that humidity level in the air was 92%. While, it stated that, speed of the wind blowing from the west ranged from 14 to 24 kilometers per hour in the morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the weather was expected to remain pleasant throughout the week, as intermittent drizzling and light rain may continue to hit the city.

He also forecast another spell of monsoon rain in Sindh, beginning on August 18. Under the monsoon system, he said, various parts of Sindh may receive downpours.

Karachi’s Mauripur Road, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Rashid Minhas Road, Sharea Faisal, Korangi and their adjacent areas received the light rain early Sunday morning as well, turning the weather pleasant.

The Met Office on August 8 said that strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in various parts of the country till August 12.