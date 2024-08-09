Christina Hall breaks hearts of ‘dear men’ amid Josh divorce

Christina Hall responds to men's 'letters'

Christina Hall doesn’t seem to be looking to get into a new relationship, especially when she is trying to get out of one with Josh Hall.



The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram Thursday morning to put a pause to men’s efforts by making it clear that they don’t have a chance at a romance with her.

“Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband [sic],” she wrote on her story.

“Thank you for all your advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you,” she added.

Hall also debunked any news that claims that she is planning to sell the Newport Beach, Calif. home she shared with Josh, who was spotted moving out of the residence on Aug. 4.

The Beach Bargains star’s divorce from the real estate agent is not her first failed marriage, but the third.

The Christina on the Coast host was first married to her HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018, before finalising their divorce.

After starting to date Ant Anstead for a year, Hall tied the knot with him the following year, but again, she announced her split the next September, just after two years of marriage.

After two failed marriages, the Christina in the Country star tied the knot with Josh, 43, in October 2021 in an intimate wedding.

After almost three years of marriage, Josh filed for divorce from Christina on July 15, 2024.