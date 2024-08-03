German tourist robbed in Lahore

Police said on Saturday that a German tourist was robbed of his valuable possessions near Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport



The tourist, 27-year-old Berg Florian, is a resident of Germany and travelled to Pakistan on a bicycle. The incident took place when he was sleeping in a camp on a road near the airport.

Heartbroken Florian, who was seen crying in a video, told the police he was attacked by two armed men who tortured him, snatched his mobile phone, cash and camera worth Rs500,000 and fled away.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq said the law enforcers have started the investigation on the complaint of the victim. They are currently checking the airport and adjacent areas to find the suspects.

SP Shafiq said the police will find the men with the help of CCTV footages and other evidence.

German tourist Berg Florian walking with police officials. — Provided by the reporter

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the PPC.

In the report, Florian said that he was "visiting Pakistan on my bicycle and I set up my tent in the night of 02, August 2024 to 03, August 2024 on a piece of meadow nearby the street".

At about 1:30am, the FIR narrates Florian as saying, that two men stood in front of his tent and they just said, "cash". In response, the German said that he didn't have cash, following which they started to search his bags.

He mentioned that he had valuable electronic devices such as a camera and money in his backpack, which was in his tent. "After they saw the bag they wanted to have it and I tried to escape and run away."

The tourist, narrating the ordeal, said that one of the suspects caught him when he tried running, put his hands on his throat for a minute, and punched him as well.

Florian said he dropped the backpack, after which the suspects took his camera ($2,000), AirPods ($3,000), IPhone ($500), Rs5,000 cash, and a power bank.

He said the second man took his phone and airpods but he was unable to chase them as his knee was hurt after they punched him.

"One guy worn white drobe the other black and he had a big chin. Height of both 175-180cm, age: 25-32, both dark skin and a beard," he explained.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran also took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Shafiq.

He instructed the law enforcement officials to arrest the suspects and assured that they will be brought to justice.

"Strict action will be taken against the elements who spoil the reputation of the country," vowed DIG Kamran.

Florian had a 30 day visit visa for Pakistan which will expire on September 11.