PTI 'cancels' Sher Afzal Marwat's party membership

PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat talking to media on June 22, 2024. —Facebook/ Rayaan.Khan.Marwat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is at odds over revoking fundamental party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat.

A notification issued by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi announced that the party had decided to cancel Marwat's basic membership for "gross violation/ breach" of discipline.

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan termed the notification about cancellation of the maverick politician’s membership fake, saying it was not possible.

The development shows that the top PTI leadership is divided over the party membership of the politico, who has been warned earlier as well by the party to watch his words.

The PTI notification said Marwat was on notice and was asked to "restrict himself, and his statements to within the limitation as outlined in the letter. A committee was setup to monitor his statements, media appearances and tweets," it added.

“The committee has come to the conclusion Sher Afzal Marwat has no regards for the rules and discipline of the party and he considers himself above the party regulations, [which] consequentially badly affected the image of the party and party narrative.

“On the basis of findings of the committee and his latest statements and complaints received, the committee has recommended termination of his membership and the same has been approved by the founding chairman lmran Khan,” the notification claimed.

It further said the committee also had stated that if Marwat was an honourable person, he should resign from the National Assembly seat which he won as a nominated PTI candidate and seek re-election.

On the other hand, PTI leader Naeem Panjutha also affirmed the notification regarding cancellation of Marwat’s membership.

PTI leader Marwat on May 11 received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party's code of conduct and policy.

Marwat, who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, landed in hot water after he had claimed that Saudi Arabia was also allegedly involved in the toppling of the Khan-led government in 2022.

The top leadership of the former ruling party not only distanced itself from Marwat’s statement about Riyadh but also served a show-cause notice on the beleaguered senior leader of the PTI.

The show-cause notice, issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, had said Marwat's "irresponsible statements harmed the party's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by founding chairman Imran Khan not to violate the party’s known and stated positions”.

According to the notice, the politico had "damaged relations" with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

On May 9, Ayub had said the PTI expelled Marwat from its core and political committees on the directives of Khan. He had said that the politician was warned time and again against violating the party’s policies.