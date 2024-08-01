Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to keep children out of spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the public eye due to concerns over their safety.



As Harry advocates for enhanced security measures for his family, he is particularly mindful of the risks, given the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a high-speed car chase in 1997.

A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared with PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Harry’s reluctance to publicly feature his children is driven by a desire to protect their privacy and safety, rather than a wish to keep them hidden.

"Harry has been hesitant to show his children publicly not out of a desire to hide them but to shield them from potential threats," the friend explained.

"He wants them to have as normal a life as possible, free from fears of kidnapping or harm."

The source added that, as a father and husband, he is committed to ensuring that such tragedies do not repeat themselves.

Multiple sources close to Prince Harry have informed PEOPLE that the Duke of Sussex believes King Charles has the authority to reinstate his security.

However, Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on security matters, and a palace source has stated that the suggestion that Harry's security is under the King’s control is "wholly incorrect."

This development has shifted the conversation from frustration to what the friend describes as "complete silence" from the King.

Prince Harry's attempt to restore his taxpayer-funded security through legal channels was unsuccessful earlier this year, though he plans to appeal the decision.