350mm of rain shatters Lahore’s 44-year record

An image of a lane flooded by rainwater in Lahore on August 1, 2024. — Photo by reporter

LAHORE: Punjab's capital witnessed torrential rains on Thursday that brought 350 millimetres of water in just three hours, smashing a 44-year-old rainfall record.



Lahore has been hit by heavy rains causing rainwater to flow into the city's Tajpura area with roads inundated and early morning commute of residents disrupted. Electricity also remains suspended in several areas across the city.

Rainfall did not only impact Lahore, but multiple cities across the country including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Jehlum, among others received rain, with low-lying areas submerged.

Commenting on the situation in Lahore, Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, termed the rains "torrential".

Sr Main points in Lahore Total rain (mm) 1 Airport 353 2 Head Office Wasa, Gulberg 201 3 Lakshmi Chowk 211 4 Upper Mall 194 5 Mughalpura SDO Office 202 6 Tajpura SDO Office 240 7 Nishter Town Director Office 287 8 Chowk Nakhuda 231 9 Pani Wala Talab 297 10 Farrukhabad 250 11 Gulshan-e-Ravi 220 12 Iqbal Town SDO Office 256 13 Samnabad SDO Office 220 14 Johar Town SDO Office 270 15 Qurtaba Chowk 217

He added that there are heavy rains across Lahore. "There were more rains in Sindh compared to Punjab. But this was expected."

"This spell is expected to see a fall in its intensity, but it will keep raining intermittently till today evening as there's a substantial cloud mass. From August 1-6 several parts of the country will see rain," he said.

With heavy downpours paralysing the city, water entered Services Hospital and Mayo Hospital's emergency department, causing extreme distress to the patients.

Meanwhile, more than 400 feeders have tripped due to rain in the city, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) officials said.

As soon as the rain stops, the power restoration work will start, they added.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson, intermittent rain is continuing at most places on the national highways.

The spokesperson told Geo News that rainfall was recorded from Motorway M2 till Pindi Bhattian, Sheikhupura, Kala Shah Kaku and Thokar Niaz Baig, while Manga Mandi, Patuki, Renala Khurd and Okara were also drenched in rainwater.

Meanwhile, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib also received heavy rain.

Monsoon rain in Karachi

Sarfaraz said that in Karachi, it rained to a maximum of 11-12mm — light to moderate. "However, there are some areas in Karachi where there was no downpour."

The chief meteorologist said that it is expected that rain would halt tomorrow. However, he said, from August 3, there's another spell expected, which will continue till August 6.

"Across the country, for the next 10 days, we expect heavy rains," he added.

Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar, Tariq Road, Gulsitan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sharea Faisal, Airport Road, Malir Halt, and Malir Cantt have been receiving rain intermittently.

On the other hand, K-Electric (KE) — the power supply company providing electricity to Karachi — claimed to have ensured uninterrupted power supply to the city during a spell of moderate to heavy showers.

The utility's staff monitored the situation and maintained reliable supply of power, a statement released by the company mentioned.

KE has urged citizens to maintain safe distance from all electrical infrastructure, especially outdoors.

"Avoid using appliances, especially water motors, with wet hands or feet," the company's advisory read.