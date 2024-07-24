Police arrest landlord for cutting donkey's legs in Muzaffargarh

A local landlord allegedly cut two legs of a donkey as a punishment after it entered his field in search of water in Jatoi Tehsil of Muzaffargarh.
The station house officer (SHO) of the Jatoi police station said that the suspect severed the animal's legs with a hoe.
The police arrested the suspect after registering a case against him on the complaint of donkey's owner.
The Livestock Department has provided medical assistance to the injured donkey.
It may be noted that several cases of animal abuse emerged in Pakistan in the last couple months.
Last month, an influential man in Rawalpindi chopped off the ears of a female donkey.
The police said the man resorted to physical violence against the pregnant donkey for entering his farms in the Rawat area.
Earlier, a landlord in Sindh's Sanghar area cut a female camel's leg for similar reasons.
The Sindh police apprehended five people for allegedly cutting the poor animal's leg, while the camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment.
