Taylor Swift jolts Gelsenkirchen after 'Swiftquakes' in Dublin as police make arrest

Police arrested a suspected Taylor Swift stalker in Germany hours before the pop superstar began the energy while performing in Gelsenkirchen for her Eras Tour concert on Wednesday.

A man has been detained on suspicion of stalking the American singer ahead of the first of three shows by the Anti-Hero hitmaker, police have said in a statement.

The man, who previously made threats against the singer, was detained following tips from organisers of the event.



The American superstar has shows in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as part of her Eras Tour. Ahead of the concerts, the city put up signs temporarily renaming itself "Swiftkirchen" and honoured the singer on a "Walk of Fame" that commemorates local celebrities.

A yellow city sign with the new name, which translates roughly to "Swift's Church", was unveiled Tuesday by Swift fan Aleshanee Westhoff, who suggested the name to the city's mayor and started a petition a few weeks ago.

The concert took place in Veltins Arena, the home of German football club Schalke 04, and around 200,000 "Swifties" are expected to flock to the city this week.



After record-breaking concerts across Europe, Swift took to the stage in Gelsenkirchen and greeted fans in German, saying: "Willkommen zur Eras Tour! (Welcome to the Eras Tour!)" she said. "Schön, euch zu sehen! (Nice to see you!)"

Continuing in English, she promised: “It won’t be that long before I come back again."



Last week, Swift’s concert in Dublin created ‘seismic activity’ that could be detected up to 100km away, according to new research.

Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies set up 21 seismometers to detect tremors outside of the Aviva Stadium, which are being dubbed ‘Swiftquakes’.

The song which caused the largest seismic activity was her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, and some tremors could be detected as far away as Wexford. After Dublin's tremor the singer jolted Gelsenkirchen with her hit performance.