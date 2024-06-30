Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle welcomes second child

Sophie Rundle announces that she is now a mother of two on Instagram

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle recently gave birth as she shared some adorable first snaps of her second child.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 30 to announce the arrival of their baby boy.

Claiming that she was "delirious", the British star posted a carousel of photos alongside a caption that read: "He's here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love."

The actress, who is widely known for her character Ada Shelby in the iconic British series, continued in the caption: "I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection every time I put him in one of his brother’s old baby grows. (I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love."

In addition, she expressed gratitude for @stroudmaternity in an honorary mention: "Special thanks to the incredible team at @stroudmaternity for bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful."