As heatwave grips Karachi, experts advise staying indoors

People spray each other with water as extreme heat grips Karachi. — AFP/File

The scorching sun continues to latch on to the port city, as its weather remains extremely hot and humid weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Karachi today is expected to remain between 38°C to 40°C, with an estimated 76% humidity ratio in the air. Sea breeze, on the other hand, continues to be blocked.

The lowest temperature in the city may fall to 30.5°C.

A day earlier, the port city recorded a "feels like" temperature of 51°C around 2pm with partial heatwave conditions persistent during the day.

PMD Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, told Geo News that Karachi would remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this time, the sea breeze will remain blocked, increasing the intensity of heat in the daytime.

Safety precautions

Owing to the rising temperature in Karachi, health experts have advised citizens to stick to consuming food and drinks made at home and avoid those from eateries outside, as it may cause gastrointestinal problems.

People are advised to boil water before consuming it for drinking. The use of ORS and water can prevent salt deficiency, they added.

Furthermore, people have been instructed not to leave the house unnecessarily, especially to protect themselves from direct sunlight from 11am to 3pm.

Health experts suggested wearing light-coloured, loose clothing and covering the head before going out.