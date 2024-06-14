Netflix announces premiere date for 'Elite' final season

Final season of Elite will be premiered on Netflix in July

The highly anticipated final season of Elite is set to premiere on Netflix on July 26.

The streaming platform announced the release date on Wednesday, June 12, along with details about the upcoming season.

"Las Encinas will open its doors one last time in a new 8-episode season full of secrets, rivalries, corruption, and excess in the purest Élite style," as per the Netflix release.

Elite, created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, first premiered in 2018. The show is set in the fictional high school Las Encinas and revolves around the complex relationships and drama among three working-class students who receive scholarships to attend the elite institution.

In Season 8, the arrival of siblings Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, who led the Las Encinas alumni association, threatens to upend the school's status quo.

Omar, one of the series' central characters, will be the only one capable of challenging them and will go to great lengths to see them fall.

The cast for the final season, that will consist of eight episodes, includes stars André Lamoglia, Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Maribel Verdú, Mina el Hammani, Mirela Balić, Nadia Al Saidi, Omar Ayuso, and Valentina Zenere.

Joining the returning casts are newcomers Alexandra Pino, Ane Rot, Mario Ermito, and Nuno Gallego, among others.