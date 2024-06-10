Pashto drama artist Khushboo Khan's body found in Nowshera: police

An image of Pashto drama artist Khushboo Khan. — Facebook/@pashtomtv1

NOWSHERA: The body of Khushboo Khan, a Pashto drama and stage artist, was found in crop fields of the Wapda Colony area of Nowshera District after two men fatally shot her, as per the police on Monday.



A murder case against the two suspects — Shaukat son of Gul Muhammad and Falak Niaz son of Dilbar — has been registered by the Akbarpura police. The complaint was filed by the brother of the victim.



Moreover, a search operation for the arrest of the suspects has been launched by the police. Notably, one of the suspects had been previously booked for the alleged murder of another woman from the acting industry.

According to a first information report (FIR), victim’s brother alleged that the suspects killed Khushboo due to failure in forcing her to work only in the events organised by them.

The victim was also pressured into not attending any other event and leaving the industry, it said adding that after Khushboo declined to agree to their terms, the suspects lured her into a party at their place and murdered her there.

Meanwhile, Akhbarpura Station House Officer (SHO) Niaz Muhammad Khan said that the police suspected that Khushboo was brought to the said event, where both the suspects were present, and that she was murdered at some other place and then her body was dumped into the fields.

As per the police findings, the suspects allegedly use the houses for such crimes.

Nowshera District Police Officer (DPO) Azhar said that they had collected evidence and launched investigations into the matter. He said that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The official further stated that the police will trace the suspects through modern methods of investigation such as geo-fencing.