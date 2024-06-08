'Killers' of Karachi gold medallist arrested in Balochistan

Late Itteqa Moeen Khan who was killed during a robbery in Karachi on June 1, 2024. — Facebook/@itteqa.khan

Police have reportedly arrested the culprits a week after Karachi's gold medallist Itteqa Moin's murder in cold blood in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, sources affiliated with police’s crime investigation wing said on Saturday.



Armed men gunned down Moin, 27, during a robbery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 7 earlier this month and fled with his motorcycle, mobile phone and some cash.

Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects in connection with the killing of the youngster during street crime.

The sources linked to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) confirmed that the “murderers” of Moin had been arrested. They said that the suspects had fled to Balochistan after the killing.



Their criminal record was being fetched, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Special Security Unit's (SSU) Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Chandio said that police teams were in Balochistan and had traced the robbers' ring.

As Karachi continues to deal with the menace of street crime, the death toll from killings for showing resistance during robberies in the city reached 71 this year with Moin’s death.

The deceased was a gold medallist from the Hamdard University and worked as a mechanical engineer at a private company.

Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar had suspended the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station House Officer (SHO) and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

Moin’s death also drew reactions from politicians, who lamented the lawlessness and failure of police in maintaining law and order in the metropolis.