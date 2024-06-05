FIA arrests Sarim Burney over human trafficking allegations

Rrights activist Sarim Burney. — Instagram/@sarimburneytrust

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested rights activist Sarim Burney from Karachi on allegations of human trafficking in the United States, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The agency took Burney into custody after he landed in Karachi from the US, noting that he was arrested on US government's complaint.

According to the sources within the FIA, the rights activist is accused of trafficking more than 25 children to the US and illegally getting the children adopted in the country.

The FIA sources said that the allegations of smuggling 17 children to the US has come to the light, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The activisit runs the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, a non-profitable trust "representing the oppressed and less privileged population", as per the organisation's website.

According to the website, the trust has been working to procure social justice, for which the organisation has established a legal aid committee comprising professional local and foreign lawyers.

It also says that the trust provides "legal services for child abuse, harassment, sexual assault, human trafficking, domestic violence, violation of human rights, workers compensation rights and other serious crimes".