Volunteers spray water on people during a hot summer day at a street in Karachi on May 29, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi will get a relief from recent heatwave as the city is expected to experience sea breeze from tomorrow (Monday) with the temperature likely to drop from today.

A private weather station has predicted sea breeze and partly cloudy weather in the provincial capital from Monday to Saturday.



With winds blowing between 30 to 40km/h, the temperature is expected to remain between 33 to 35°C.

However, due to high humidity levels, the "feels like" temperature might very well exceed the actual temperature, it added.

Moreover, the weather station has also predicted light drizzle in some areas courtesy of sea breeze.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the city is likely to witness hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain between 35 to 37°C with the minimum temperature recorded in the city in the last 24 hours stood at 29°C.

Currently, the winds are blowing at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour from the West with humidity levels recorded at 75%.