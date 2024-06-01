Mindy Kaling to reprise iconic Kelly Kapoor role in ‘The Office’ spin-off?

Mindy Kaling affirmed she'd be open to reprise her role in The Office reboot

During the latest episode of People in 10, she brought her thoughts to the table about the new spinoff series.

"It’s been such a long time since I’ve acted as Kelly Kapoor that I’m like, 'Oh, I’d have to get into character' — not to sound method," the 44-year-old actress expressed, adding, "But I’m like, 'What would she be like? At my age?'"

However, despite her mixed feelings regarding how to portray the character and what it looks like today, Kaling affirmed that if the question ever pops up before her in the future, she would "of course" consider reprising her role.

"For that group of people, I would definitely - I’d be open to it," she added.

In addition to shedding light on her appearance in The Office reboot, Kaling reflected on the spinoff series, announced earlier this month starring Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore, "I think it’s gonna be great."

Kaling debuted her The Office role in the second episode and remained a regular in the cast until Season nine, exiting the sitcom on May 10, 2012.