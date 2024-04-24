Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher explain their exit from ‘That 90’s show’

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are exiting That 90’s Show thinking that “we did our thing.”



Kunis, 40, played the role of Jackie Burkhart and Kutcher, 46, reprised the role of Michael Kelso in the first season of the That 70’s Show and won’t be returning for the sequel.

The actress, as per an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealed upon asking if the fans can expect the two to “pop up again” to which she replied, “no.”

"I mean, we did our thing, and I think they introduced the son right, like it was our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough]," said Kunis.

The Family Guy actress first got married while watching the eight seasons of the original show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

Tommy Chong, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly, and Topher Grace were among the co-stars with the two.

Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is followed in the Netflix follow-along as she travels to see her grandparents in Wisconsin.

During filming the sequel series with Kutcher, Kunis talked candidly about her nervousness in an interview she did in September 2022 with Access.

"It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you," she told the outlet. "It made me super nervous. Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of '70s Show. Cause the set is exactly the same."

"To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy. We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh … this is weird.' It was really weird," continued Kunis.

The couple has been married since 2015.