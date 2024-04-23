Brian Dowling opens up about moving into new home ahead of new addition

Brian Dowling opens up about moving into new home with husband Arthur and daughter Blake

Brian Dowling recently opened up about moving into a new house alongside beau Arthur Gourounlian and their daughter Blake.

The pair moved to capital in order to make arrangements ahead of the arrival of their second baby.

Brian recently took to Instagram to express gratitude for his husband Arthur for assisting with the moving process in a caption that read: “We just about completed our VERY FIRST WEEK in our NEW HOME. It has been FULL ON & I have to say, without Arthur, we would have been COMPLETELY LOST,” Brian explained.

“He did EVERYTHING. Arthur freely admits he is the King of moving & has notched up an incredible 36 moves in his life so far. I think I’m coming in at 9!!!”

The Irish television presenter continued: “We are all starting to feel comfortable with our new surroundings & our daily routine.

“The MOST IMPORTANT person in all of this is Ms Blake & it’s like she’s always lived here.”

Sharing an adorable set of pictures in their new garden, he went on: “Below the gorgeous tree behind us is Blake’s latest obsession, stones! From holding them to putting them in her pocket to trying to eat them.”

“Bring on all the happy memories we will cherish here, especially with the arrival of Baby Dowling Gourounlian number 2 in a few weeks,” the caption read.

For the unversed, Brian’s sister Aoife is acting as a surrogate for the couple’s second child following the birth of their first born.