Scott Disick seeks help after Ozempic-induced weight loss sparks worry

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick sparks concerns over his weight loss

Scott Disick recently sparked concerns over his 'dramatic' weight loss journey after it emerged that he used the drug Ozempic for the purpose.

The reality star, who shares three children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, started consuming the drug to get rid of his "dad bod" but decided to get help following the public's reaction.

Speaking to Mailonline, an insider noted: "Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss. He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy."



"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was. Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."

The insider confirmed that Scott is not suffering from any illness or addiction for that matter.

Staying true to his statement, the source added: "Kourtney would never permit Scott to spend considerable time with their children if he were grappling with addiction issues."

For the unversed, Ozempic is a drug primarily used to tackle diabetes but has now become renowned for its weight loss effects.

Notable A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Sharon Osborne and former basketball player Charles Barkley have admitted to using the controversial drug.