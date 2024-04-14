Dolly Parton, Beyonce break Billboard record with ‘Tyrant’

'Tyrant' landed on seven different Billboard charts



Dolly Parton has once again made history on the Billboard charts with her latest hit Tyrant – a collaboration with Beyoncé on her new album, Cowboy Carter.

The achievement marks The Queen of Country’s debut on seven different Billboard charts, adding to her already impressive legacy.

One notable achievement is Parton's first appearance on the Streaming Songs chart, reflecting the song's popularity across various platforms. Despite her decades-long career, this marks her first entry into the streaming realm, highlighting her ability to adapt to evolving music trends.

Moreover, Tyrant has propelled Parton into the realm of R&B music, with six of the seven charts she debuts on belonging to this genre.

Among these R&B-centric charts, Tyrant has secured impressive rankings, including a debut at No. 18 on the highly competitive Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally.

Additionally, it has achieved top 10 status on four other charts, showcasing Parton's enduring appeal and cross-genre appeal.