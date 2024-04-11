King Charles, Queen Camilla say goodbye to Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla left the palace for a special place to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary amid monarch's cancer treatment.



The King and Queen jetted off to Aberdeen Airport for an anniversary getaway. The couple visited their Highland retreat, Birkhall, located on the Balmoral Estate. The celebrate their anniversary every year at the retreat, a tradition which began in 2006.

After arriving at Aberdeen Airport, the couple were driven to the late Queen Mother's home seven miles from the castle. This is also where King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their honeymoon in 2005.

It is unknown when King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, will return to London from their anniversary getaway.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending time with their three children amid Catherine's cancer battle.