Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa make delightful announcement

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa to welcome their first child this summer

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who tied the knot last year in June, have announced that they are expecting their first child, who will arrive this summer.

The royal couple's delightful news comes almost a year after their marriage, which was dubbed the "royal wedding of the year."

The wedding, which was an extravagant affair, was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royals shared the baby news with a portrait of Hussein and Rajwa from their wedding, stating: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."



"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."



Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and many, many more royals graced the couple's star-studded wedding.

Crown Prince Hussein, during an interview with Vogue Arabia published in May 2023, opened up his relationship with Princess Rajwa, saying: "I met Rajwa through an old friend from school. I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa."