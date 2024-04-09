Jimmy Fallon celebrates 2024 solar eclipse in heartiest way

Jimmy Fallon put up a fantastic celebration of the 2024 total solar eclipse.



The 49-year-old host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performed the band Heart and Bonnie Tyler's 1983 classic song Total Eclipse of the Heart in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

After the eclipse and the song, Fallon took off his '80s shades to show off his newly discovered "bright eyes."

The late-night talk show presenter gave his audience a show to remember during the first total solar eclipse that was seen on the United States mainland since 2017. It is anticipated that the nation won't see another darkened sky for another 20 years.

“Iconic rock duo Heart is our musical guest tonight - also there was a solar eclipse. So we did what we had to do and sang 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' with @OfficialHeart from the rooftop of @NBC during the TOTAL eclipse. Watch tonight at 11:35/10:35c. #Eclipse2024,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of the main event.

During the uncommon celestial occurrence, Fallon and the Barracuda hitmakers partied out on the rooftop at 30 Rockefeller Plaza as the moon passed between Earth and the sun.