Celebrities flock to witness rare solar eclipse 2024

Celebrities react to celestial event.

Stars took to Instagram to share excitement for eclipse viewing: Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel, Kelly Osbourne, and Irina Shayk are among celebrities expressing enthusiasm.

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon donned sun-blocking glasses as she eagerly awaited the event.

Biel, makeup-free and sporting multicolored glasses, encouraged her followers to join her outdoors for the spectacle.

Her husband, Justin Timberlake, showed his support by liking her post.

Kelly posed by her swimming pool with partner Sid Wilson, both wearing eclipse glasses.

Irina Shayk, known for her relationship with Tom Brady, shared a glimpse of her eclipse glasses against her black crocodile Hermes Birkin purse, expressing readiness for the event.

She even outfitted her black dog with eclipse glasses for protection.

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel, spotted wearing 'GRL PWR' glasses, awaited the eclipse in New York City.

Drew Barrymore tackled spring cleaning while Jessica Alba shared profound reflections on the Solar Eclipse.

Alba, renowned for her role in Sin City and as the founder of The Honest Company, emphasized the eclipse's significance as a moment of closure and new beginnings.

Highlighting its alignment with Aries, she encouraged followers to release obstacles hindering soul fulfillment and embrace self-acceptance.

Alba urged global energetic connection with the eclipse, advocating meditation and letting go of negativity.

She underscored the lasting impact of the eclipse's vibrational energy, prompting self-reflection and empowerment.

Meanwhile, Maria Menounos displayed anticipation for the eclipse, expressing excitement with a peace sign gesture outdoors.

Katy Perry marveled at the eclipse's transformative energy, sharing a photo of herself seated on the ground, adorned with shiny solar earrings.

In her caption, she declared, "You can't eclipse #idol tonight."



